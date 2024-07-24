Oil billionaires bet on Trump’s energy agenda
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jul 2024, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryDonald Trump’s plan to bolster fossil fuels and weaken environmental agencies is drawing support from powerful oil-and-gas backers.
As Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination last Thursday, he reminded the megawealthy coterie of oil tycoons backing him why he is their man.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less