Oil billionaires bet on Trump’s energy agenda

The oil magnates join other billionaires adding to Trump’s campaign coffers. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Elon Musk has said privately he plans to commit around $45 million a month to a pro-Trump super political-action committee. Musk posted a meme on X in response to the article with the caption “Fake Gnus." He later posted that he had created a political-action committee and that “funding to date has been far below that level."