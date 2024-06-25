Om Birla vs K Suresh: Congress, BJP issue whips for Lok Sabha MPs on Speaker election day
Congress and BJP issue whips for MPs' attendance in Lok Sabha on 26 June 2024 for Speaker's election, emphasizing its significance after 48 years.
Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have issued whips to their respective MPs, requiring their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, for the crucial Speaker's election. This is the third time Lok Sabha Speaker election will be held in post-Independence India. Before this, Lok Sabha Speaker elections were held in 1976 and 1952.