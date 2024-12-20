Indian National Lok Dal president and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala died in Gurugram on Thursday, a party spokesperson said. He was 89.

Political reactions pour in as Former Haryana CM passes away Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, "...When Om Prakash ji was the CM, I was the LoP...We had good relations. He served people...He was still active. It didn't feel that he would leave us so soon...He was a good person and like an older brother to me..."

Expressing his deepest condolences, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Om Prakash Chautala made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country.

He wrote on X, “The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala is sad. He made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country. In this hour of grief, we express our deepest condolences to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of the departed soul...”