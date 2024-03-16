Omar Abdullah calls for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, says ‘no expectations from Election Commission as...'
Omar Abdullah, NC Vice President, calls on Election Commission to ensure full democracy in Jammu and Kashmir by scheduling both Parliament and Assembly elections.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has said that he has no expectation from the Election Commission of India, adding that they should restore democracy fully in the UT and announce the dates of both Parliament as well as Assembly elections.