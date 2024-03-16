Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has said that he has no expectation from the Election Commission of India, adding that they should restore democracy fully in the UT and announce the dates of both Parliament as well as Assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said, “We have no expectations from the Election Commission. The Election Commission should play a role in its mission of bringing democracy. It has been ten years since Jammu and Kashmir has seen Assembly elections."

Earlier, he had also raised questions saying that if the Lok Sabha elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir then why can't the assembly elections be held simultaneously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!