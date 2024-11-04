In a heated first day of the assembly session, Omar Abdullah dismisses the PDP's resolution for restoring Article 370 as a mere publicity stunt, emphasising the need for genuine dialogue.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said on November 4 that the resolution moved in the assembly seeking restoration of Article 370 was introduced just 'for the cameras' and carries no real significance.

Abdullah said if there was a genuine intention behind the resolution, it should have been discussed with the National Conference, the ruling party in the Union Territory.

"We knew that preparation for this was being made by a member. The reality is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not approve of the decision taken on August 5, 2019. If they had approved, then the results today would have been different. How the House will reflect and discuss this will not be decided by any one member," Abdullah said, addressing the House soon after the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was marred by ruckus on the first day after opposition MLA Wahid Parra of the People's Democratic Party moved a resolution against the scrapping of Article 370.

“The resolution brought today has no importance, but it is only for the cameras. If there was a purpose behind it, then they would have discussed this with us before," Abdullah said.

The erstwhile state lost special status and was bifurcated into two union territories after the Narendra Modi-led Union government abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

Waheed Parra's Resolution Soon after Parra, 36, started reading the resolution, BJP lawmakers in the Assembly registered opposition. The speaker adjourned the house amid calls to meet again for L-G Manoj Sinha's address.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly convened here for its first session in six years on Monday, November 4. It concludes on November 8.

An uproar erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly when Para, PDP MLA representing the Pulwama constituency, introduced a resolution against the revocation of Article 370 and to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This house opposes the revocation of special status of J&K and constitutional disempowerment of Jammu and Kashmir through the J&K reorganisation Act, 2019 and calls for its complete rescinding," reads the resolution," read the resolution.

“House further resolves to strive for the restoration of special status and all constitutional guarantees granted to Jammu and Kashmir in their original prisitine form," it read.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lauded the PDP leader for introducing the resolution in the assembly.

"Proud of Waheed Parra for introducing resolution in JK Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and resolve to restore the special status God bless you," the former chief minister wrote in a post on X.

The restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution was one of the main promises made by the National conference in its manifesto for the Jammu-Kashmir elections.

The Congress-National Conference alliance won 49 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the BJP won 29 seats. The Assembly election was held after a gap of 10 years and since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on September 16.

(With ANI inputs)