Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah found himself at the receiving end of severe criticism from Opposition leaders for his remarks at a recent news conference. The J&K CM had said that the situation in the valley has ‘changed’ after the abrogation of Article 370 by the PM Narendra Modi-led government in 2019. The CM also reiterated that separatist activity had reduced in the valley after 2019. At the interview, CM Abdullah is heard asking, “Could you ever imagine that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (a separatist leader) would be provided CRPF cover? I could not”. The Opposition in J&K tried to link the statements of the National Conference leader and accused him of taking a U-turn on the promises made during 2024 elections.

On February 21, the PM Modi-led NDA government in the Centre increased Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s security cover after a review of the threat perception that had increased following his New Delhi visit.

In his Delhi visit, Farooq submitted a memorandum to the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and also held talks with a Kashmiri Pandit group.

As per the reports, CRPF men trained in close protection were assigned to him.

Omar Abdullah, hinting a note of sarcasm, said that situation in J&K ‘changed’ after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted the ‘Special status’ to the valley. The CM attributed the ‘changed’ situation to the reduction in separatist activities in J&K. He said that the Centre providing CRPF cover to the Hurriyat Chairman was unimaginable, but made possible after the ‘changed’ situation.

What Opposition Said to CM Omar Abdullah? PDP MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, voiced his concern on X, saying ,"If Kashmir seems calm today, it is because of the implementation of laws such as UAPA and PSA, the activities of the NIA, the seizure of residences and possessions, continuous profiling, lodging of inmates outside under harsher laws, and dismissal of workers under Article 311," Para said.

"This represents a complete U-turn from your (Omar Abdullah) election campaign and manifesto. Your endorsement now is nothing more than a ratification of the iron-fist approach against Kashmiris," he added.

Waheed Para argued that the current lack of separatist activity stemmed from stricter measures against separatists and the bans on the Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah gets unique visitor in office: Check photos

He said the enhanced security for the Mirwaiz is not solely for his protection but highlights the increased vulnerability he faces, saying, "Singling out (the) Mirwaiz only puts him at greater risk, knowing that his family has already paid a heavy price. The truth is that hundreds of graves, shrines and mosques are protected by JKP and CRPF. So why make an issue of the Mirwaiz?"

People's Conference president Sajad Lone said Omar Abdullah's body language contradicted his words.

"CM sahib with a stony face trying to facially unsay what he is saying. I am not surprised at the grudgingly tacit endorsement of the abrogation of Article 370.

"This is just the trailer for those who voted for him. The film is yet to start. Brace yourselves for much more," Lone, whose party is considered an ally of the BJP, wrote on X.

Although the NC chose not to comment officially on the opposition's allegations, a senior party leader claimed that parts of Omar Abdullah's interview were taken out of context to generate an unnecessary controversy.

"The opposition leaders have started fishing in the desert," the leader said.

Statistical Understanding of Terrorist Activity in J&K since 2019

2019 Terrorist Incidents: 594 (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Militant Fatalities: 157 (Source: Jammu and Kashmir Police)

Civilian Fatalities: 41 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

Security Personnel Fatalities: 78 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

2020 Terrorist Incidents: 244 (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Militant Fatalities: 225 (Source: Jammu and Kashmir Police)

Civilian Fatalities: 37 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

Security Personnel Fatalities: 62 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

2021 Terrorist Incidents: 228 (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Militant Fatalities: 182 (Source: Jammu and Kashmir Police)

Civilian Fatalities: 41 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

Security Personnel Fatalities: 42 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

2022 Terrorist Incidents: 123 (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Militant Fatalities: 180 (Source: Jammu and Kashmir Police)

Civilian Fatalities: 30 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

Security Personnel Fatalities: 29 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

2023 Terrorist Incidents: Approximately 70 (Source: Preliminary reports)

Militant Fatalities: Over 120 (Source: Jammu and Kashmir Police)

Civilian Fatalities: Around 20 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

Security Personnel Fatalities: Approximately 20 (Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal)

2024 Data: Not fully available as of the current date. Statistics for 2024 will be compiled and released by relevant authorities later in the year.