On Anil Deshmukh’s ‘frame Thackerays’ claim, Devendra Fadnavis says he has ‘audiovisual evidence’

Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, July 25, that he has 'audiovisual evidence' against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh where he is heard talking about Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Anil Deshmukh had earlier alleged that Devendra Fadnavis had asked him to implicate Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab.

Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations were “baseless.” The Maharashtra deputy chief minister said, “The High Court had ordered an FIR to be registered against Anil Deshmukh... He should know that I have multiple pieces of audiovisual evidence of his comments about then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar. If false accusations are levelled against me, I will have no choice but to make this evidence public.”

Responding to the charges, Anil Deshmukh dared Devendra Fadnavis to make those clippings public.

Addressing a press conference, Anil Deshmukh said, “I have levelled allegations against Devendra Fadnavis that pressure was put on me to speak against Uddhav Thackeray, Aadtiya Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar. I have video recordings to prove it. If someone challenges me, then I will reveal everything.”

What did Anil Deshmukh say? Anil Deshmukh said, "Three years ago, Devendra Fadnavis sent a man to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Anil Parab. Devendra Fadnavis sent the affidavits and asked me to sign them. I was told that if I did this, then neither ED nor CBI would come after me."

Meanwhile, UBT, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has backed Anil Deshmukh's allegations against Devendra Fadnavis, saying the former home minister was jailed as part of the conspiracy.