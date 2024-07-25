Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, July 25, that he has 'audiovisual evidence' against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh where he is heard talking about Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Anil Deshmukh had earlier alleged that Devendra Fadnavis had asked him to implicate Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations were “baseless." The Maharashtra deputy chief minister said, “The High Court had ordered an FIR to be registered against Anil Deshmukh... He should know that I have multiple pieces of audiovisual evidence of his comments about then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar. If false accusations are levelled against me, I will have no choice but to make this evidence public."

Addressing a press conference, Anil Deshmukh said, “I have levelled allegations against Devendra Fadnavis that pressure was put on me to speak against Uddhav Thackeray, Aadtiya Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar. I have video recordings to prove it. If someone challenges me, then I will reveal everything."

What did Anil Deshmukh say? Anil Deshmukh said, "Three years ago, Devendra Fadnavis sent a man to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Anil Parab. Devendra Fadnavis sent the affidavits and asked me to sign them. I was told that if I did this, then neither ED nor CBI would come after me."

Meanwhile, UBT, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has backed Anil Deshmukh's allegations against Devendra Fadnavis, saying the former home minister was jailed as part of the conspiracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Anil Deshmukh was sent to jail as a part of a conspiracy. Before he was sent to jail, there was pressure put on him to implicate Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Aaditya. He was also told that if he did not do this he would be sent to jail. Two years ago, when both of us were in jail, Deshmukh told this. BJP can do such a thing. Many leaders in the BJP have been forced to do such a thing. There is truth in what Anil Deshmukh ji has said," Sanjay Raut said.

