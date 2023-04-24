- Kishida Fumio wants diplomacy, not war with China
Japanese officials used to fret that America took the threat from China too coolly. Even after Chinese and Japanese ships clashed over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands a decade ago, American leaders pursued engagement. “We warned the US," a former Japanese ambassador once grumbled to Banyan. But these days the mercury in America has risen sharply—its politicians compete to see who can sound most hawkish on China. This is now giving Japan the opposite worry.