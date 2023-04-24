On China, Japan’s PM wants diplomacy, not war

So it continued. Speaking ahead of the G7 summit that Japan will host in his hometown of Hiroshima next month, Mr Kishida, glancing often at briefing papers, took pains not to make Japan’s troubled relations with China even worse. “Japan will assert what needs to be asserted and urge responsible action while maintaining a firm dialogue on various issues and co-operating on common challenges," he added. He repeated his wish to build a “constructive and stable" relationship with China. He used much the same formulation in a speech he gave in January in Washington.