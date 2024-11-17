On Kailash Gahlot’s resignation, AAP takes ‘Modi Washing Machine’ jibe

Hours after Delhi Transport & Environment Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned from the party’s primary membership, AAP alleged has taken a 'Modi Washing Machine' jibe at the opposition BJP. His resignation has been accepted by Delhi CM Atishi.

Earlier, Gahlot in his resignation letter addressed to AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had cited unfulfilled promises and recent controversies as reasons for stepping down.

Reacting to Gahlot's resignation, AAP's Rayja Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at BJP and accused the oppositioin of playing dirty politics. He said, as quoted by ANI, "Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. BJP govt conducted ED raids on him. Income Tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of ₹112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP."

He added, “Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of BJP's dirty politics and controversy. Kailash Gahlot was being pressured through ED-CBI raids and he is speaking as per the BJP's script. The Modi Washing Machine has been activated ahead of Delhi elections. Now many leaders will be taken into BJP through this.”

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "Two of their (BJP) big leaders are joining us today. Since there are elections, all this will keep happening."

She added, “Elections are underway and the conspiracies of BJP have started. ED and CBI have been activated, There were several cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot and his family. So, he thought it was better to join the BJP rather than go to jail...You can see his social media posts, he was working for AAP even 14-15 hours ago...The struggle in jail is tough, so he decided to join BJP.”

However, BJP claimed that AAP is sinking. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The AAP boat is sinking and everyone is just trying to save themselves. Kailash Gehlot has validated everything we have always been saying... It is very evident that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man.”

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Kailash Gahlot quitting AAP said, “With the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, AAP has finished. He was Transport Minister, was in top three leaders of the party. He used to hold an important ministry. With him endorsing what whole Delhi is alleging that AAP does not have intention to serve the state, it is a big thing. AAP has finished. After his quitting, many others would be mulling to leave the party.”

Congress leader Ragini Nayak while reacting on Kailash Gahlot quitting AAP, said, “I have not been able to read the letter... Whatever the reasons are, you have to scratch on the surface to know what lays beneath. So, time will tell if it was a matter of corruption or was this because of any temptation.”

Ex-BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP: Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP in the presence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, "There are two governments in Delhi, one is the state government and the other is the central government. Both have power and resources. The centre has a lot of money. Delhi Govt is a small govt. The Delhi government has done so much work for the Purvanchal people. Amit Shah and BJP should tell what they did for the people of Purvanchal. They did not have the intention. Why should the Purvanchal community vote for them?"