Trump’s tariff war looms: Chidambaram urges India to strategise and not stay in the dark

Trump’s tariff war looms: Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said India couldn't be uncertain as US President Donald Trump's tariff threat looms. He said the country must have alternative scenarios and a “reactive policy”.

"What if they take one step forward? What is our response? What if they take two steps backwards? What is our response? Chidambaram asked in an interview with NDTV on Thursday.

The Congress MP said that India's response need not be made public to the whole world, “but at least there must be a statement in Parliament, or there must be a consultation with opposition parties.”

“We are completely in the dark,” Chidambaram said. “In fact, my information is that most ministers are in the dark. Who is involved in making this reactive policy to America's uncertain policy? I don't know. Nobody seems to know,” he added.

His statement came as President Donald Trump promised to announce reciprocal tariffs on April 2, targeting countries with trade barriers on US products, which could include India and China.

Reuters reported that India is considering tariff cuts on more than half of its US imports to mitigate the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

'I am afraid' Chidambaram said he's “afraid” that Trump is not going to group all the countries together and impose universal tariffs.

“He's giving a number for each country, what they have calculated, I'm told, calculated as the average weighted trade tariff. And he's going to pick out one by one and force them to surrender,” Chidambaram said.

He added, “If he does that, and if he picks India, other countries will say, ‘We have not been picked up’. So unless you take action to forestall such picking out countries and imposing tariffs, you'll be left high and dry after the first attack.”

'Evolve common approach' Chidambaram said India should put its interest first, but many countries are finding “common ground” in acknowledging that “unilateral tariffs imposed by the US are unacceptable”.

He said, “...if you want to rewrite the tariffs of several countries, you must hold a discussion.”

Chidambaram said India is “a major agricultural exporter. We are a major textile exporter. We also export a lot of industrial goods,” Chidambaram said.

“So we must band together with countries which are in the world market for agricultural exports, textile exports, and industrial goods exports, and evolve a common approach,” he said.

