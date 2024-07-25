Once Hamas’s sworn enemy, a Palestinian exile rises as a postwar strongman
Summer Said , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
SummaryMohammed Dahlan is a rare Palestinian leader who is independent of both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority that runs parts of the West Bank, making him someone that Israel could work with.
The question of who will govern Gaza has plagued efforts to end Israel’s nine-month war to destroy Hamas. Some U.S., Israeli and Arab officials are pushing to empower a former Palestinian security chief who himself once tried to crush the militant group, was later exiled from the West Bank and now lives in luxury in Abu Dhabi.
