‘One Nation, One Election’ on hold? Here’s why Modi Govt is unlikely to table bills for simultaneous polls tomorrow

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bills paving way for simultaneous elections is unlikely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 16, Monday, according to the revised list of business in the lower house of Parliament.

The two bills that were approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Thursday include, The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bills pave way for unified elections across the nation. Earlier, the two bills were mentioned to be introduced in the Lok Sabha for introduction against Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal in the list of business for December 16. But the ‘revised’ list of business uploaded on the Lok Sabha website later does not feature the two bills.

The bills that are mentioned to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday include The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024 and The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

The government plans to introduced the bills in the ongoing winter session Parliament before referring then to theJoint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) for wider scrutiny, according to sources.

The bills that pave way for unified elections across the nation has been on the agenda of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for quite some time now.

The Winter Session of Parliament that began on November 25 will run till December 20.

Why the delay? The two 'One Nation, One Election' bills may be introduced in the Lok Sabha later this week, after completion of financial business, including the passage of the first batch of supplementary demands for grants, which are listed for discussion on Monday, according to reports.

The government, however, has an option of bringing in legislative proposals through 'Supplementary List of Business' with the Speaker's permission.

What is 'One Nation, One Election'? One passed in the Parliament, the Lok Sabha, the Assembly, and the local body (urban or rural) elections will be held in the same year, if not at the same time.

The high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The panel said in the report that simultaneous elections could ‘transform the electoral process.’

The first step is to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly polls together. Local body elections will be held within 100 days, the panel recommended.

