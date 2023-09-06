‘One Nation, One Election’ first meeting today at ex-Prez Ram Nath Kovind's residence1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST
The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is likely to take place today, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The meeting, which is likely to be held today, will take place under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence in Delhi, sources have further said.