The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is likely to take place today, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The meeting, which is likely to be held today, will take place under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence in Delhi, sources have further said.

Days after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced a special five-day session in Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to make recommendations on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections under the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal.

This triggered speculations that the Centre will be introducing a proposal to hold the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections together.

The committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, will assess and propose specific changes to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, and any other relevant laws and regulations necessary to facilitate simultaneous Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections.

It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion or defection or any such other event in case of simultaneous polls.

The five-day special Parliament session, scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September will skip Question Hour, Zero Hour, and private members’ business, a notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

"Members are informed that the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th September, 2023," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin on Saturday.

The Opposition has termed that the calling of a special session indicates a "little panic" in the Central government ahead of the five-state Assembly elections later this year.