'One Nation, One Election': What does it mean? See benefits, disadvantages and other details here2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:32 AM IST
One Nation, One Election: Government forms committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind to explore 'One Nation, One Election'; agenda of special parliamentary session speculated.
The government has constituted a committee headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind in order to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’, sources said on 1 September as reported by PTI. The report of the committee has come a day Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between 18-22 September 2023.