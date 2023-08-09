One of America’s Favorite Generals Leads the Niger Coup
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Summary
- Brig. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, long courted by Washington as a partner against Islamist extremism, has emerged as the main diplomatic channel between the U.S. and the junta
NAIROBI—American military commanders were dismayed last month when a clique of top army officers seized power in Niger, the U.S.’s main ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less