Ontario Premier Asks US Ambassador to Apologize for Profane Rant

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called on US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra to say he’s sorry for cursing in public at the Canadian province’s trade envoy over a television ad that riled up President Donald Trump.

“Pete, you’ve got to call Dave up and apologize,” Ford said during a news conference, referring to David Paterson, Ontario’s representative in Washington. “Just call the guy up and bury the hatchet.”

Hoekstra insulted and swore at Paterson during an event in Ottawa on Monday, according to several Canadian media reports. Trump was upset that the Ontario government commissioned a 60-second ad containing excerpts from a 1987 speech by Ronald Reagan that argued against tariffs.

The president cut off trade discussions with Canada and then said on Saturday his administration would raise tariffs on one of the largest US trade partners by 10%. Hoekstra then showed up at an event sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council and unloaded on Paterson, according to the reports.

“The cheese slipped off the cracker, I get it. You’re ticked off,” Ford said of Hoekstra. “You’re a good guy and Dave’s my champion.”

Ontario paused the controversial ad after running it on Friday and Saturday during US broadcasts of Major League Baseball’s World Series. The premier again defended the commercial on Wednesday.

“What do they expect me to do? Sit back and roll over like every other person in the world? I’m going to fight like I’ve never fought before,” Ford said, adding that his goal was to protect the people of his province and educate Americans about the risks of tariffs. “Man, was it the right thing to do. It started a conversation like I’ve never seen before.”

Ford said he won’t call Hoekstra himself, but acknowledged they have a friendly bet over the outcome of baseball’s championship series. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers have each won two games, with the fifth game being played Wednesday night.

Paterson and the US embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

