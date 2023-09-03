‘Operation Lotus’ 2.0 in Karnataka soon, says BJP’s KS Eshwarappa claiming 'There will be no Congress left'2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Apart from this, Eshwarappa claimed that 17 Congress MLAs approached the BJP, stating there was no 'internal cohesion' in the party.
Raising the spectre of 'Operation Lotus' 2.0 in Karnataka, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on 2 September claimed there will be no Congress left in the state before or after the Lok Sabha elections next year, reported news agency PTI.
