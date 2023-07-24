Oppenheimer controversy: Anurag Thakur warns of action against CBFC over Bhagavad Gita scene2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' has faced backlash in India due to a scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.
Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, 'Oppenheimer,' which was released in theatres on July 21, starring Cillian Murphy, has sparked controversy since its release. Several critics and reviewers across the country have expressed disappointment with an intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by Hindus. The scene ignited online fury in India, with many viewers expressing anger over what they see as religious insensitivity.
He said that he wants the matter to be investigated by top officials and ministers, including Union Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur.
"This should be investigated by the I&B Ministry on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished," Mahurkar said.
The film 'Oppenheimer,' set during World War II and depicting the life of Robert J Oppenheimer, known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb,' features an impressive cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid.
(With inputs from ANI)