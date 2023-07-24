Uday Mahurkar, the Information Commissioner of the Union government and founder of Save Culture, Save India, had also voiced his concern over the scene, stating that it insults the Bhagavad Gita, a revered holy book of the Hindu community. He called on Nolan to delete the offensive scene from the film, pointing that it reeks of religious hatred. Mahurkar said, "It's (the scene) an insult to Bhagavad Gita, which is our holy book. It sends out powerful and meaningful messages to the entire world. How could someone demean it this way? The scene is an assault on our values and civilisation. It's an assault on the Hindu community," reported ANI.