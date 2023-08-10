comScore
Opposition has decided BJP will come back in 2024 election breaking all records: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Video
Opposition has decided BJP will come back in 2024 election breaking all records: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Video

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:35 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

Hitting out at Opposition, PM Modi took a swipe saying Opposition's no confidence has always been lucky for us (BJP and NDA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 August while replying to the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha said that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory.

"In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (The opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi no-confidence motion speech LIVE

PM said, "What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'..."

Stating that the country's focus should be on the development of the country, Pm Modi said, “Our youth have the power to make dreams come true...We've given corruption-free govt, aspirations and opportunities to the youth of the country."

Taking a jibe at Congress and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury, PM Modi said, "A few things in this No Confidence Motion are so strange that they were never heard or seen before, not even imagined...The name of the Leader of the largest Opposition party was not among the speakers...This time, what has become of Adhir ji (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury)? His party didn't give him the opportunity to speak...It was your generosity that you allowed him to speak today even when their time slot had concluded. Lekin gud ka gobar kaise karna usmein ye mahir hain...I don't know what your compulsion is, why has Adhir babu been sidelined. Maybe there was a phone call from Kolkata, Congress insults him again & again...Hum Adhir babu ke prati apni poori samvedna vyakt karte hain..."

In his reply to the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that a few Opposition parties have proven that for them ‘Party is above Nation’. He said, “I think you don't care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind."

With agency inputs. 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:46 PM IST
