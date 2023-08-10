Taking a jibe at Congress and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury, PM Modi said, "A few things in this No Confidence Motion are so strange that they were never heard or seen before, not even imagined...The name of the Leader of the largest Opposition party was not among the speakers...This time, what has become of Adhir ji (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury)? His party didn't give him the opportunity to speak...It was your generosity that you allowed him to speak today even when their time slot had concluded. Lekin gud ka gobar kaise karna usmein ye mahir hain...I don't know what your compulsion is, why has Adhir babu been sidelined. Maybe there was a phone call from Kolkata, Congress insults him again & again...Hum Adhir babu ke prati apni poori samvedna vyakt karte hain..."