Opposition chants ’Manipur ko nyay do’ as PM Modi mentions ’Viksit Bharat’ in Lok Sabha speech | Video

  • Since 3 May 2023, the ethnic violence between the dominant Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community has claimed over 220 lives and uprooted over 60,000 people who now live in camps across the State or have sought refuge outside Manipur.

Livemint
Updated04:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah leave after attending the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting, at Parliament premises in New Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah leave after attending the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) parliamentary party meeting, at Parliament premises in New Delhi(ANI)

In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to speak in his first address after assuming charge for the third straight term, the Opposition chanted in unison, in a seeming uproar, "Manipur ko nyay do" (Do justice). Manipur has been in the throes for ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community for over a year.

"People have chosen us in this biggest election exercise. I can understand the pain of some people that despite running falsehoods they were comprehensively defeated," PM Modi said, amid chants of "justice for Manipur" by members of the opposition.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Amit Shah says MHA will talk to both Meiteis and Kukis

The Opposition INDIA bloc has been vocal about an alleged silence of PM Modi over the ethnic violence in Manipur. Since 3 May 2023, the ethnic violence between the dominant Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community has claimed over 220 lives and uprooted over 60,000 people who now live in camps across the State, or have sought refuge outside Manipur.

Also Read | ‘Modiji ne ticket diya toh…’: Nishikant Dubey defends Om Birla bowing to PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rebuked the Opposition and said ‘Ye tareeqa nahi hota hai’ (This is no way of behaving).

PM Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

PM Modi said, “Yesterday and today, several MPs have expressed their views of the President's address, especially those who have come among us for the first time as Parliamentarians.”

Also Read | PM Modi in Lok Sabha Live Updates: ‘Some frustrated by defeat,’ says PM

"They followed all the rules of the Parliament and their behaviour was like that of an experienced Parliamentarian and despite being the first timer, they have enhanced the dignity of the House and have made this debate more valuable with their views...", PM Modi added.

PM Modi's remarks seemed like a dig at the Opposition MPs in the parliament. Notably the loud uproar of ‘Manipur ko Nyay Do’ drowned PM Modi's voice in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition has also been seeking a debate on the recent NEET 2024 examination debacle, which rocked the future of several aspirants amid rampant paper leaks and exam cancellations.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsOpposition chants ’Manipur ko nyay do’ as PM Modi mentions ’Viksit Bharat’ in Lok Sabha speech | Video

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue