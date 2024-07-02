In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to speak in his first address after assuming charge for the third straight term, the Opposition chanted in unison, in a seeming uproar, "Manipur ko nyay do" (Do justice). Manipur has been in the throes for ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community for over a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"People have chosen us in this biggest election exercise. I can understand the pain of some people that despite running falsehoods they were comprehensively defeated," PM Modi said, amid chants of "justice for Manipur" by members of the opposition.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has been vocal about an alleged silence of PM Modi over the ethnic violence in Manipur. Since 3 May 2023, the ethnic violence between the dominant Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community has claimed over 220 lives and uprooted over 60,000 people who now live in camps across the State, or have sought refuge outside Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rebuked the Opposition and said ‘Ye tareeqa nahi hota hai’ (This is no way of behaving).

PM Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

PM Modi said, “Yesterday and today, several MPs have expressed their views of the President's address, especially those who have come among us for the first time as Parliamentarians." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They followed all the rules of the Parliament and their behaviour was like that of an experienced Parliamentarian and despite being the first timer, they have enhanced the dignity of the House and have made this debate more valuable with their views...", PM Modi added.

PM Modi's remarks seemed like a dig at the Opposition MPs in the parliament. Notably the loud uproar of ‘Manipur ko Nyay Do’ drowned PM Modi's voice in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition has also been seeking a debate on the recent NEET 2024 examination debacle, which rocked the future of several aspirants amid rampant paper leaks and exam cancellations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

