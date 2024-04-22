Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi said that if the Congress party comes to power, it would “redistribute wealth" of the people to Muslims. The Prime Minister also cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on country's resources.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the PM, asserting that no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as he (Modi) has.

“What Modi ji said is not only a hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention. Today the Prime Minister did what he has learnt from the values ​​of the Sangh. Lying for power, making baseless references to things and making false accusations on opponents is the specialty of the training of RSS and BJP. The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie. The judiciary of the Congress is based on the foundation of truth, but it seems that the throne of the dictator in the form of Goebbels is now shaking," the Congress President said.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Modi abuses Muslims to get votes.

“Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule the first right to India’s wealth has been of his wealthy friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country’s wealth. Common Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is being used to enrich others," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that PM Modi's speech following the first phase of elections suggests a potential disappointment for many.

Sibal said that PM Modi recently gave a speech, and it seems their party didn't do well in the first phase of elections. After hearing his speech, I think many people would feel disappointed. “He hinted that minorities in our country are seen as outsiders. What kind of politics and culture is this?"

Sibal added that “you can't keep India stable by riding the horse of hatred." We respect the Prime Minister's position, but when the PM doesn't deserve respect, it's important for intellectuals in the country to speak up.

He further added, “Nafrat ke ghode ka dulha bann kar aap kabhi Hindustan ko barkarar nahin rakh sakte. We respect the post of Prime Minister and the person holding that post but when the PM is not worthy of respect, the intellectuals in the country should raise their voice. Mohan Bhagwat is silent. Why is he silent?…"

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that after the disappointment in the first phase of voting, the level of PM Modi's lies has fallen so much that out of fear, he now wants to divert the attention of the public from the issues. “Trends have started coming in regarding the immense support that Congress's 'Revolutionary Manifesto' is receiving. The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its employment, its family and its future. India will not go astray!" Gandhi tweeted."

What did PM Modi say in Rajasthan?

Addressing a rally, Prime Minister said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," PM Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!