‘Opposition will support govt if...,' says Rahul Gandhi on Lok Sabha Speaker post, lists his demand
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has demanded deputy speaker's post for the Opposition in the Lok Sabha
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, June 24, that the Opposition will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the Lok Sabha Speaker election only if the deputy speaker's post is given to the bloc. Rahul Gandhi also accused senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh of “insulting" Mallikarjun Kharge, saying the defence minister is yet to get back to the Congress chief on the deputy speaker post demand.