Optimistic plans for post-war Gaza have little basis in reality

So Israel will probably end up as the occupying power in Gaza, much as it already is in the West Bank. “There will be Palestinians who control the municipal functions," says Yoaz Hendel, an Israeli former minister and a reserve colonel in the army. “But we will be able to get in and out whenever we like." Open-ended occupation is perhaps less awful than anarchy. But hopes of regional peace will be dashed, and even reconstruction might be slow. Gulf states, for example, say they will not open their chequebooks without a long-term plan for Palestinian statehood.