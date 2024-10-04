Our goal for centenary year is to build a disciplined, strong Hindu society: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the primary goal of the organisation's centenary year is to build a disciplined and strong Hindu society in the country.

Bhagwat made these remarks while chairing a meeting with all the regional members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dharmada Dharmashala as he kicked off his 4-day visit to Rajasthan's Baran district on October 3.

The RSS president discussed in detail with all district and regional promoters the plans for expansion and consolidation in view of the centenary year, according to a press statement issued later.

Bhagwat emphasised that the centenary year should not be celebrated as a festival, but rather focus on realising the dream envisioned by the founder of a united, strong, and disciplined Hindu society, Ramesh Chandra Mehta, the Sangh's Baran division head, said in the press release.

To achieve this, RSS chief urged expansion of the organisation's work to every village and urban area, down to sub-localities.

Bhagwat also pointed out that to accomplish these tasks, the number of dedicated volunteers needs to be significantly increased.

A comprehensive review of the planned work expansion was also conducted during the meeting, the release said.

Upon Bhagwat's arrival at the Dharmada Dharmashala, he was welcomed by the organisation's members with a traditional tilak and coconut, it added.

The RSS will complete its 100 years in 2025.

Founded on September 27, 1925 in Nagpur, the initial impetus of RSS was to provide character training and instill "Hindu discipline" in order to unite the Hindu community and establish a Hindu Rashtra.

The organisation was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a doctor in the city of Nagpur, British India. Hedgewar was a political protege of BS Moonje, a Tilakite Congressman, Hindu Mahasabha politician and social activist from Nagpur.

Moonje had sent Hedgewar to Calcutta to pursue his medical studies and to