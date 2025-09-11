Paid campaign against me, says Nitin Gakdari on E20 fuel concerns

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the recent criticism on social media over the government's ethanol blending programme was a "paid campaign" against him and not based on facts, adding that the Supreme Court had already dismissed petitions challenging the move.

Speaking at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari said, "The social media campaign was a paid campaign against me. The Supreme Court has also dismissed the petition. There was no fact."

The Minister has been at the centre of a debate in recent weeks after vehicle owners and service centres raised concerns that higher ethanol blends could reduce mileage and damage engines in older vehicles.

Rejecting these fears, Gadkari emphasized that the technical evaluations had not found any problem. "All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation," he said. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has already given clarity on the use of E20 fuel. He further emphasised that the government remained committed to pushing cleaner fuels through the E20 programme and flex-fuel vehicles.

The Minister noted that India imports fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore annually, and reducing this dependence was necessary both for the economy and the environment. "The Prime Minister's vision is of a self-reliant India. From an economic perspective, if ₹22 lakh crore is infused into the Indian economy, the benefits would be immense, so why shouldn't we do this? We took the decision to produce ethanol from maize. As a result, maize cultivation in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and across the country has tripled," he said, pointing to how the diversification of agriculture into energy has supported farmers.

On the issue of vehicle scrapping, Gadkari said nearly three lakh vehicles had been scrapped till August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government vehicles. He added that discussions with the Finance Minister included proposals to provide GST rebates for those who scrap old cars and buy new ones.

"Scrapping old cars and buying new cars gives revenue benefit of ₹40,000 crore to Centre and states," he said, stressing that the industry must incentivise consumers who bring scrapping certificates. According to him, the policy could generate 70,000 jobs, reduce pollution, and help recover rare earth materials.

Gadkari also highlighted road safety challenges, noting that India records five lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths every year, the highest in the world. "Road safety is our priority. If we can immediately bring the injured to the hospitals, then we can save 50,000 people from accidents," he said, announcing that those who rush victims to hospitals will be given ₹25,000 as an award.