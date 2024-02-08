Pakistan election set to test fragile democracy with popular Opposition leader i

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—Pakistan is set to vote on Thursday in an election that will test its fragile democracy, as the hobbling of the country’s key opposition party and the threat of terrorist attacks make for a tense day at the polls.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, one of the country’s most popular politicians, is in jail, as are many members and supporters of his opposition party. Another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, is back from exile and may be headed for a fourth turn as Pakistan’s leader.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party says it has been systematically handicapped in the election campaign, with restrictions on its ability to hold rallies, and its candidates and workers facing arrest. It blames the military for the crackdown, which it denies.

Pakistan’s military has admitted to interfering in the country’s politics in the past, but says it no longer does so.

Khan was arrested in May and is barred from running. Just days ahead of the vote, Khan was convicted and sentenced on charges of disclosing official secrets, corruption and marrying in contravention of Islamic law.

Civil society groups and political analysts say the hurdles faced by the party have cast doubt among voters about the fairness of the election in a country that is in its longest period of elected rule, after decades where civilian governments were disrupted by military intervention.

Ghulam Mujtaba, the owner of a shop selling yogurt in the northern city of Rawalpindi who supports Khan, said he believed that the authorities were trying to ensure the election of Sharif.

“They are trying to disillusion us, scare us, but the youth has learned the truth," said Mujtaba, a 45-year-old shopkeeper. “The youth aren’t going to get scared."

Sarwar Bari, national coordinator at Pattan, which is part of a network of nongovernmental organizations monitoring the vote, compared sentiment around the election to a particularly controversial poll in 1977, when a landslide victory by one party was followed by rigging allegations and then a coup.

“There is a lot of anger," said Bari.

Some people are facing new obstacles to casting their votes, he noted, such as finding that their registered voting place has been moved to a new polling station, or even to another constituency.

Pakistan’s Election Commission said that voters should find out in advance where they are registered, and has provided a number to text to for verification.

Gohar Ejaz, the interior minister of the caretaker government that is overseeing the election period, has said the government is working to ensure a fair election, as well as voter safety in a deteriorating security environment.

“We will do all things for a transparent and free and fair election and to protect the lives of our people," Ejaz has said.

More than 600,000 army, paramilitary and police will be deployed for security during the polling, the minister said.

On Wednesday, two bombings at the election offices of two different candidates in the remote western province of Balochistan killed at least 22 people, local authorities said. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for both blasts.

Many voters are hoping that the polls will restore some stability to the nuclear-armed country, which has seen political and economic turmoil since Khan was ousted as prime minister by a parliamentary vote in 2022, following tensions with the powerful military over his governance.

Sharif is pledging to revive economic growth, while the pitch from Khan’s party is fighting corruption and the dynastic politics of the other parties.

“Don’t let the fraud come back to power," Sharif said of his opponent, at his last rally of the campaign Tuesday, in a muted campaign of short speeches that kicked off just three weeks before the vote.

Sharif, a three-time prime minister, returned to the political fray after courts overturned the corruption convictions that had sent him into exile.

But it is unclear that Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N will win a clear majority, making it likely that another potentially shaky ruling coalition lies ahead. That could make it harder for the next government to put a faltering economy on more solid footing, and provide people with respite from inflation running at 30%.

If Sharif’s party has to rule in a coalition, analysts say, the prime ministership could be passed to Sharif’s brother and loyal lieutenant, Shehbaz Sharif, who is considered better suited to working with other parties.

A third key contender is the Pakistan Peoples Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads a party founded by his grandfather, the prime minister executed after that 1977 coup.

Khan in a message delivered from his jail cell through his lawyer has urged his supporters to remain peaceful, but to go out to vote. A high turnout could favor Khan.