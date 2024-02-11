Pakistan election turmoil deepens as Imran Khan's party calls for protests
The party of the jailed opposition leader demanded that authorities allow it to form a government, and brought court challenges against some results.
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—A confrontation between the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan’s authorities intensified on Saturday, as his party called for protests against election officials, and mounted court challenges over results they allege were tampered with to deny them a majority.