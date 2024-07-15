‘Cannot co-exist’: Pakistan govt to ban ex-PM Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

  • Imran Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections.

Written By Sayantani
Updated15 Jul 2024, 03:20 PM IST
FILE - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan
FILE - Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)

The Pakistan Government has announced that it is seeking to ban jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, made the announcement on Monday, only days after a series of court decisions favouring the former leader.

The Pakistan Government has cited Imran Khan's party PTI's alleged involvement in anti-state activities for seeking a ban on the party.

Also Read | Pak Minister says ‘angry’ Imran Khan should remain jailed till 2029 to ensure…

In a landmark ruling last week, the Supreme Court had granted Imran Khan's PTI reserved seats in the Pakistan Parliament. Further, the apex court also overturned the verdict on Imran Khan's illegal marriage on Saturday.

"The federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Why jailed ex-PM Imran Khan gave Arvind Kejriwal’s bail example in Pakistan’s SC

"We believe that there is credible evidence that PTI should be banned," he said, citing allegations against Khan, including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

According to Geo News, Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, "PTI and Pakistan cannot coexist." The report also said that the Pakistan government will file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar also informed that the Pakistan government has decided to ban PTI owing to the ruling party's involvement in the 9 May events.

Also Read | Plane with ‘Release Imran Khan’ banner flies over New York stadium | Watch

On 9 May, PTI leaders allegedly attempted to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The development occurred after PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was formally charged in connection with the 9 May riots, while Imran Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incidents of that day.

Imran Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for nearly a year over several court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in the February elections.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 03:20 PM IST
HomePolitics‘Cannot co-exist’: Pakistan govt to ban ex-PM Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:21 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.45
03:21 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.2 (2.17%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.70
03:21 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.95 (3.17%)

Bharat Electronics

331.10
03:21 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.2 (-0.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.24
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.59 (7.21%)

NLC India

297.85
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.7 (6.7%)

M M T C

94.34
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.73 (6.47%)

Castrol India

266.45
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
14.9 (5.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue