The Pakistan Government has announced that it is seeking to ban jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, made the announcement on Monday, only days after a series of court decisions favouring the former leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pakistan Government has cited Imran Khan's party PTI's alleged involvement in anti-state activities for seeking a ban on the party.

In a landmark ruling last week, the Supreme Court had granted Imran Khan's PTI reserved seats in the Pakistan Parliament. Further, the apex court also overturned the verdict on Imran Khan's illegal marriage on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

"We believe that there is credible evidence that PTI should be banned," he said, citing allegations against Khan, including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

According to Geo News, Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, "PTI and Pakistan cannot coexist." The report also said that the Pakistan government will file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar also informed that the Pakistan government has decided to ban PTI owing to the ruling party's involvement in the 9 May events.

On 9 May, PTI leaders allegedly attempted to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The development occurred after PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was formally charged in connection with the 9 May riots, while Imran Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incidents of that day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imran Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for nearly a year over several court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in the February elections.

