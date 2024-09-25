‘PoK se jo refugee ayein…’: Rahul Gandhi’s speech gaffe involving Kashmiri Pandits | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi mistakenly called Kashmiri Pandits refugees from PoK during a rally in Jammu. He corrected himself and reiterated the opposition's commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing the need for elections and support from the INDIA Alliance.

Written By Sayantani
Published25 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, in Jammu on Wednesday.
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, in Jammu on Wednesday. (Congress-X)

During a public rally in Jammu on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, mistakenly referred to Kashmiri Pandits as "refugees from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)." Realizing his error almost immediately, he corrected himself, stating, “Sorry, the promises made to Kashmiri Pandits by (former PM) Manmohan Singh will be fulfilled.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Kashmir Pandits' Exodus Shapes Election Narratives in J-K

The plight of Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from the Valley in 1990s has become a pivotal theme in the ongoing election campaign within the union territory.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Conference-Congress alliance are vying for the support of this community, promising robust measures for their rehabilitation.

The BJP has unveiled the Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Samaj Punarvas Yojana, named after Tika Lal Taploo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and BJP leader who was tragically killed by terrorists in 1989. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Taploo's legacy during a recent rally in Doda, underscoring the BJP's commitment to addressing the historical injustices faced by the community.

On the other hand, the National Conference-Congress alliance is leveraging past rehabilitation efforts under former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to appeal to the Pandit community. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during his visit to Anantnag, reaffirmed the alliance’s dedication to continuing Dr. Singh’s legacy of support for Kashmiri Pandits.

Omar Abdullah's Advice to Congress

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah commented on the Congress party's campaign strategy, suggesting that they focus more on Jammu, where they have a significant seat-sharing agreement with his party. "It is a good thing. I hope after Rahul (Gandhi) is done campaigning in one or two seats of Kashmir, he focuses on Jammu," Abdullah stated.

He noted that while the Congress has the lion's share of seats in Jammu, their campaign efforts have yet to gain traction. "Unfortunately, the Congress has not done as much in the plains of Jammu as the NC expects it to do," he remarked.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Underway

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir commenced at 7 am on Wednesday. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. This phase includes 25,78,099 eligible voters, comprising 13,12,730 male voters, 12,65,316 female voters, and 53 third-gender voters.

The final phase of the polls is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting taking place on October 8.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics'PoK se jo refugee ayein…': Rahul Gandhi's speech gaffe involving Kashmiri Pandits | WATCH

