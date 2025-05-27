‘Pakistan ready to talk to India, but if they choose…’: In Iran, Shehbaz Sharif’s tone shifts, adds ‘aggressor’ rider

In a significant development amidst the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed readiness to engage in peace talks with India. Speaking during his visit to Iran, Sharif emphasised the importance of dialogue to resolve outstanding disputes between the two neighbouring countries.

The Pakistani Prime Minister flew from Turkey to the Iranian capital, where President Masoud Pezeshkian received him at the Saadabad Palace. Sharif received a guard of honour and held talks with President Pezeshkian.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Sharif and his delegation will also meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei “to discuss bilateral matters as well as important regional issues”.

What Did Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Say? Addressing the media in Iran, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “We want to resolve all disputes with India through dialogue and peaceful means. I am ready to talk with India to improve relations and bring stability to the region.”

The Pakistan PM's remarks mark a notable shift in tone from Pakistan’s leadership, signalling a willingness to pursue diplomatic engagement despite years of hostility.

"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism,” he said.

The Pakistan PM also warned of a response if India chose the path of war.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago,” he said. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

Shehbaz Sharif further highlighted the potential benefits of improved bilateral ties, stating, “Peace between Pakistan and India will not only benefit our two countries but also contribute to regional peace and prosperity.” He called on both sides to demonstrate political will and sincerity to overcome historical grievances.

Sharif also claimed that his country came out “victorious” out of the four-day war with India.

India-Pakistan Conflict: A Brief Overview The India-Pakistan relationship has been fraught with conflict since the partition of British India in 1947. The two nations have fought multiple wars, primarily over Kashmir, which remains a flashpoint for violence and diplomatic tension. Cross-border skirmishes, terrorist attacks, and political rhetoric have repeatedly undermined attempts at peace.

Despite several rounds of talks over the decades, including confidence-building measures and ceasefire agreements, a lasting resolution has remained elusive.