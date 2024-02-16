Pakistan’s Voters Defy Military, Reviving a Nation’s Democratic Hopes
Saeed Shah , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST
SummaryImran Khan, the opposition leader whose supporters have come to refer to him as prisoner No. 804, delivered a stinging defeat to the country’s military.
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—Imran Khan wasn’t on Pakistan’s ballot last week. He was sitting in a prison cell on the outskirts of the capital.
