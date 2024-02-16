Pakistan’s Voters Defy Military, Reviving a Nation’s Democratic Hopes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—Imran Khan wasn’t on Pakistan’s ballot last week. He was sitting in a prison cell on the outskirts of the capital.

Still, the opposition leader that many of his supporters have come to refer to him as prisoner No. 804 delivered a stinging defeat to the country’s military.

Khan’s party members faced arrest. Their party symbol was banned from ballots. But millions came out to vote for candidates associated with Khan.

“This round was won by Imran Khan," said Mohammad Zubair, a former minister in the previous government of Nawaz Sharif, whose party was seen as the front-runner and the preferred choice of the military. “We are looking at a completely changed Pakistan."

The change might not be so apparent on the surface. This week, the rival parties announced that they had reached a deal to form a coalition government coalescing around Sharif’s party, ignoring the choice made by a plurality of voters.

Still, the result has shaken the country’s military, an institution long seen as all-powerful in the country, and made clear the public discontent with its role in a country where it has ruled directly for decades and at other times shaped the nation’s politics using other levers. Many voters rejected the compact between the army and established politicians—and the illusion of political stability it offered—delivering the opposite of what the army wanted, even though it would mean more political turmoil ahead.

No prime ministers in Pakistan have ever completed their full term in power. But after Khan was ousted as prime minister in 2022, instead of going quietly, he took on the army brass in a way it had never seen before. He gave fiery speeches across the country about the need to curtail the military’s influence, tapping into discontent felt by ordinary Pakistanis over how the country is run. Voters rewarded him for it.

“At a time when we’ve seen democratic erosion across the world, this was a vote for democracy," said Maleeha Lodhi, a former Pakistani ambassador to the U.S.

Pakistan’s army has previously admitted to interfering in constitutional politics in the past, but said it no longer does so.

Khan, a celebrated former captain of the country’s cricket team, also played the game for a while, allying himself with the military, which eventually propelled him to power in the 2018 election. But when he tried to pursue an independent foreign policy, including reaching out to Russia—Pakistan and the U.S. have long been allies—and choosing his own spymaster, he lost its support.

Khan hasn’t thrown in the towel yet. After meeting with him inside his prison Thursday, his lawyers announced he had picked his candidate for prime minister and had called for protests across the country this Saturday over alleged vote-rigging that the party says robbed it of an outright victory.

Khan’s candidates, who hold about 90 seats, have filed legal challenges over about 40 seats of the 265 seats up for grabs.

The Election Commission, which attributed the delayed release of election results to internet issues, didn’t respond to a request for comment on the rigging allegations. The military has said the vote was “free and unhindered" and called for an end to political turmoil.

Despite back-channel jockeying continuing, political experts say the most likely outcome is a shaky government headed by Shehbaz Sharif—Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother and loyal deputy. The Sharifs’ Pakistan Muslim League-N party ultimately trailed Khan’s independents by a wide margin of seats.

“Does it happen in any country that the loser wins an election?" said Shabbir Hussain Abbasi, a 71-year-old who traveled two hours to the northern city of Rawalpindi on Sunday to join a protest by Khan’s party, which attracted thousands in towns around the country. “This isn’t democracy."

Tarnished by legitimacy questions, the likely government will have to take challenging decisions almost as soon as it takes power at the end of this month, when it will need to demonstrate it has a majority in Parliament. Already, rumors of a key coalition partner having second thoughts have circulated.

The country has been lurching from one bailout from the International Monetary Fund to the next, and will need to negotiate a new IMF loan by April, which could involve conceding to painful economic measures. The country’s dire economic situation played a part in the vote. Many voters blame ties between the army, veteran politicians and industrialists for their woes, with a small elite benefiting while many struggle to escape poverty.

Political experts say Pakistani authorities underestimated the public’s anger over the visible hobbling of Khan’s party. Ahead of the vote, many had forecast a low turnout, assuming his supporters would be too demoralized to vote by a crackdown under way since May, when Khan was arrested. The week before polling, Khan, who was already barred from running, was convicted in three cases, with a 14-year sentence the most severe of the punishments handed down.

“People don’t even want to spit on them, we know how they got their votes," Shehraz Hyat, a Khan party activist in Islamabad, said of the declared winner from Sharif’s party for that seat.

Sharif’s party says that it will defend its seats against vote-rigging allegations in the courts.

The country’s demographics also favored Khan. Pakistan is becoming more urban and younger—including 20 million new voters in this election—and more educated. These people are seeking to cast off traditional voting allegiances, like tribe affiliations. Khan’s rhetoric, which includes a moderate version of Islam, nationalism and anti-Americanism, plays well with these voters, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan, a local pollster.

“These people are seeking an identity and Imran Khan provides that," Gilani said.

The party also used technology well in an election where offline campaigning was often impossible for it. Political activists gathered at secret video meetings and sent voters messages that used artificial intelligence to simulate Khan’s voice. When authorities shut off mobile-phone signals on election day, homes opened up their Wi-Fi, and Khan supporters could be seen congregating on the street outside to check which polling station they needed to go to.

Yet Khan also counted on more traditional backing, such as his support among the country’s second-biggest ethnic group, Pashtuns. Khan is of Pashtun origin. His party swept the Pashtun-dominated northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. That gives the party a refuge where it can more safely operate and meet, activists say. Khan’s choice to run that province now is an aggressive stalwart.

The military has always tried to project itself as the source of stability for Pakistan. But at the end of the month one of the country’s shakiest governments ever is likely to take power. Already, the new coalition looks at risk of being under constant fire, with Khan’s people forming a large, noisy opposition bloc while simultaneously trying to overturn the election results in the courts.

