Pakistan’s Voters Defy Military, Reviving a Nation’s Democratic Hopes

Still, the result has shaken the country’s military, an institution long seen as all-powerful in the country, and made clear the public discontent with its role in a country where it has ruled directly for decades and at other times shaped the nation’s politics using other levers. Many voters rejected the compact between the army and established politicians—and the illusion of political stability it offered—delivering the opposite of what the army wanted, even though it would mean more political turmoil ahead.