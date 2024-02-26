Palestinian Authority’s Government Resigns, Yielding to International Pressure
SummaryThe move falls short of President Mahmoud Abbas stepping aside, something the West and Arab countries have pushed for.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—The Palestinian Authority’s government resigned on Monday, an early step toward the overhauls the U.S. and Middle Eastern powers see as a condition for the body to take charge of Gaza after the war.
