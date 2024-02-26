Palestinian Authority’s Government Resigns, Yielding to International Pressure

The Authority’s president hasn’t faced a presidential ballot since he was elected in 2005. Perceived by Palestinians as ineffective, corrupt and too dependent on the goodwill of the U.S. and Israel’s government, Abbas and the Authority have seen their popular support plummet in the West Bank and Gaza, according to polls, with around 90% of Palestinians now calling for his resignation. Such unpopularity is a major obstacle to the Authority taking over Gaza after a potential Israeli withdrawal.