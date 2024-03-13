Palestinians Describe Beatings, Stress Positions, Other Alleged Abuses in Israeli Detention
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Mar 2024, 10:37 AM IST
SummaryPalestinians who had been held by the Israeli military and eventually released without charges told The Wall Street Journal of being beaten, forced to hold stress positions and deprived of sleep while detained.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—When Israeli soldiers released Baha Abu Rukba near a Gaza border crossing after holding him for nearly three weeks, the 24-year-old Palestinian said he was in pain and struggling to walk after being hit repeatedly with rifle butts and kicked in the groin.
