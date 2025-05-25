‘Papa is like God, family our temple’: RJD leader Rohini Acharya backs Lalu Yadav's decision to expel Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rohini Acharya has come out in strong support of her father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the family, citing repeated violations of family values and public conduct.

Rohini Acharya expressed her thoughts in a message on X.

She wrote, "Those who take care of the dignity of the environment, tradition, family and upbringing are never questioned. Those who abandon their wisdom and repeatedly commit the mistake of crossing the limits of decent conduct and family prestige, they make themselves the subject of criticism."

Reaffirming her loyalty to Lalu Prasad Yadav and the values he represents, she added, "For us, Papa is like God, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa's tireless efforts and struggles, and the concept of social justice is our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone."

The controversy erupted after Lalu Yadav took the significant step of expelling Tej Pratap from both the party and the family. Explaining the reason behind this decision, Lalu Yadav said that his son's conduct was not in line with the family's traditions and values. He stressed that neglecting moral standards in personal life weakens the broader struggle for social justice.

In a statement on X, Lalu Yadav said, "The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

He further announced, "Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life."

Lalu Yadav also said that anyone who wishes to maintain contact with Tej Pratap is free to make their own decisions. "All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you," he said.

Reacting to the situation, Tej Pratap's younger brother and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that while the developments are unfortunate, the matter is personal. "We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party's chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn't question such things... What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only."

The matter gained attention on Saturday after Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that his Facebook account had been hacked. This claim came after a post from his account said that he had been in a long-term relationship with a woman. The post sparked controversy online and reminded many of his previous marital issues that had made headlines.

Tej Pratap later posted on X, claiming that his social media accounts had been hacked and that some of his photos had been maliciously edited.

Tej Pratap had earlier married Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, the marriage was short-lived. Aishwarya left the Yadav household after a few months, alleging that she had been driven out by her husband and his family members.

