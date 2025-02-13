Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday recited a unique poem to describe the Union Budget 2025. Participating in the general discussion on the Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said that the budget would leave China ‘astounded’. The epic deliverance by Athawale left the politicians in the Rajya Sabha in tatters.

2025-26 ka nahin hain khali ye Budget

Ek ye Narendra Modi ji k vikaas ka aayna

Ye Budget Sunkaar

Pareshaan ho jaega China.

Further taking a jibe at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Ramdas Athawale continued:

Mananiye Kharge ji, Mat chero Modi ji ke nayna

Nahin to 2029 mein bhi ho jaegi aapki dayna

Ramdas Athawale heaped praises on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and credited her with keeping the ‘common man’ happy. Athawale continued:

Iss wajah se khush hain man common,

Kyunki achcha budget dene wali arth mantri hain Nirmala Sitharaman

Iss Budget se aab desh mein rahega aman

Kyunki bohoot hee strong hain humari arth mantri Nirmala Sitharaman

Returning to his jibe at the Opposition, Ramdas Athawale recited:

Aab to tooot raha hain Vipakshi dal

Modi ji k haath mein hi hoga kal.

Pahunch raha hain ghar ghar mein nal se jal

Modi ji hee nikal saktein hain is samasya ka haal

Athawale on Thursday said the NDA will get 400 seats in the next General Elections while the Opposition's seats will decrease as Narendra Modi-led government takes the country towards the path of progress.

"This time the NDA's (National Democratic Alliance) seats have reduced but next time we will reach 400 seats and your seats will keep decreasing while ours will increase and we will take the country in the direction of progress. This is a budget imparting social justice and I therefore support it," said Athawale.

He said all ministries have got a sizeable allocation of funds in the Budget, describing it as a "very strong, active budget".

The Republican Party of India leader expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a ministerial post despite his party not having any elected members of Parliament.

