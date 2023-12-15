Parliament breach incident: ‘Well-planned attack’; here are 10 things police revealed about the case
Parliament breach incident: Delhi Police arrested Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach. Special Cell to recreate crime scene at Parliament complex.
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested, Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach on Thursday. As per the Delhi police, Jha came to Kartavya Path police station on his own, where he was arrested and has been handed over to Special Cell which is investigating the incident. Now The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources has said as reported by news agency ANI. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said. Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.