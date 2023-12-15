The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested, Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach on Thursday. As per the Delhi police, Jha came to Kartavya Path police station on his own, where he was arrested and has been handed over to Special Cell which is investigating the incident. Now The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources has said as reported by news agency ANI. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said. Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's are the 10 things police revealed about the case 1. The four arrested persons-- Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) -- were charged under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

2. The police filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Parliament security breach: ‘Had no info about…’ BJP MP Pratap Simha who issued visitor pass to intruders 3. A Delhi court sent the four arrested people to the city police's custody for seven days for interrogation after they were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur. The police had sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days.

4. During the hearing of arguments, the Delhi police accused the four of indulging in an act of terrorism said that it was a well-planned attack on Parliament.

Also Read: Lok Sabha security breach: Security rules changed; body scanners, glass on visitors' gallery, say reports 5. Further adding, the police said, "Their right was limited to the gallery. They jumped from the (visitors) gallery into the Well, which was trespass. They hid (smoke) canister in their shoes," the police said while referring to the security breach. The prosecution said the custodial interrogation of the four arrested people was necessary to unravel the actual motive behind the incident and find out if some other people were also involved. "Special shoes were made in Lucknow which needs to be probed. They need to be taken to Mumbai, Mysore and Lucknow for probe," the court was told. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha security breach: Video shows commotion inside House, intruder hopping over desks | Watch 6. Police lawyers further submitted that the accused carried a pamphlet and declared Prime Minister Modi as a missing person and said the person who found him would be paid with money from the Swiss Bank. The accused persons showed the Prime Minister like a proclaimed offender.

7. A police official on request on anonymity told news agency PTI that the security agencies have not found any connection with terror groups so far.

Also Read: Parliament Security Breach: What is intruders' connection with Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh? Read here 8. Influenced by revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lalit who is a resident of Kolkata and teacher by profession while the other five accused were highly motivated to commit an act which could draw the country's attention, police sources said as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. The Sources further added that all six joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media.

10. According to the sources, Amol admitted to authorities during questioning that they committed the act because they were angry about things including the farmers' protest, the ethnic violence in Manipur, and unemployment. "They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government," the sources said as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, the suspended security personnel, who were on deputation for Parliament security and tasked with frisking visitors and mediapersons, were identified by the police as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra. The proceedings were also disrupted in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha forcing several adjournments following vociferous protests by Opposition members demanding a statement from the government on the security breach. As many as 14 opposition MPs including one from the Rajya Sabha were suspended for disrupting the proceedings. While TMC's Derek O'Brien was suspended in the Rajya Sabha, a total of 13 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi in the Lok Sabha, faced similar action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.