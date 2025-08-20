Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 5pm, ‘Criminal’ MP removal Bills referred to JPC amid uproar

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved three Bills in Lok Sabha including one that seeks to remove the PM, CMs and other ministers from their posts if they face allegations of committing serious crimes.

The three Bills include The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment Bill), 2025; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Lok Sabha was in a deadlock and got adjourned multiple times amid chaos and resistance from the Opposition, who threw torn copies of the Bill towards Amit Shah.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5 pm.

As the protests escalated, BJP members, including Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju came near Shah and there was a brief jostling between Opposition and ruling party MPs.

Three House marshals formed a protective ring around Shah. Even after the House was adjourned, the Opposition members continued with the sloganeering.

Parliament Monsoon Session: What do the Bills state? The Bills have proposed that if the prime minister, union ministers or chief ministers, are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition protests, Shah counters When Congress leader KC Venugopal raised the issue of Amit Shah's arrest while he was the home minister of Gujarat and asked about his claim of morality in politics, the senior BJP leader countered, saying he had resigned on moral grounds before his arrest and joined the government only after being discharged by the court.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm after Bill referred to Parliament Joint Committee.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill referred to Joint Committee Amit Shah said the Bills will be sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament, where members of both Houses, including those from the Opposition, would get an opportunity to give their suggestions.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition begins protests As soon as the bill was tabled, the Opposition members began protests and trooped into the well, raising slogans, as some of them tore copies of the Bills in front of Shah. Opposition MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress' Manish Tewari and K C Venugopal, spoke against the introduction, terming the proposed law against the Constitution and federalism.

