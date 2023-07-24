With the Monsoon session of Parliament, facing continuous disruptions over Manipur violence since it began, is all set to reassemble on Monday, Congress MPs have moved adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation of the strife-torn state.

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have proposed adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation of the northeastern state with the latter asking to suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other businesses of the day to have a discussion regarding "ongoing ethnic clashes".

As per news agency ANI, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the same "inside the House and not outside".

Earlier on Friday, The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a ruckus created by Opposition parties who are demanding discussion on Manipur violence and a recent horror video that came out on social media platforms. In Manipur, the viral video showed two women, stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and dragged to a field.

A video of the two women being paraded naked by members of a different community surfaced last week, triggering a nationwide outrage. More than 160 people have been killed and others injured over the past three months as ethnic violence gripped the northeastern state. Opposition leaders have been clamouring for a discussion on the matter and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the same "inside the House and not outside".

Meanwhile, political parties in India are set to lead a slew of protests today amid outrage over a viral video from Manipur and other crimes against women. While the BJP will hold an agitation over atrocities committed recently in Rajasthan, West Bengal and other Opposition-ruled states, the newly named INDIA alliance has demanded discussion about the situation in the northeast.

On Sunday, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that atrocities against women in any state are heart-wrenching. Speaking to media here in New Delhi, Thakur said, "It is the state's responsibility to take charge and reduce crime against women...I would request the opposition not to run away from discussions...The opposition should not politicise such sensitive issues', ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)